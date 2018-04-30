Veere Di Wedding is going to be a glamorous affair. A hint of that was seen in the Veere Di Wedding trailer released last week. And now, the makers of the star-studded movie are going to release the new song from the movie, Taarefan, and the first pictures from the music video have been shared online.

The Shashanka Ghosh directorial released a smokin' hot picture of Kareena Kapoor Khan from the song and it took us back to 2006, when the leading lady danced on the new version of Yeh Mera Dil, for the Shah Rukh Khan starrer.

In the decade-old music video, Bebo was seen shaking a leg in a stunning golden gown. As for Veere Di Wedding, Taimur Ali Khan's mother is seen in a gorgeous green outfit. In the still shared from the movie, a smirking Kareena is accompanied by an unknown shirtless man. Another still from the song featured Sonam Kapoor with two male models sporting a cheetah printed jacket.

The song features Badshah on the vocals and the video of it was shot recently. It has been choreographed by Farah Khan. Taarefan is set to release on May 2. Badshah just teased the song in a special video.

Taarefan comes just a few days after the Veere Di Wedding trailer was released. The first look at the movie, featuring Swara Bhasker and Shikha Talsania apart from the Kapoors, was loaded with color, fun and lots of girl love.

Interesting fact:

While Kareena had signed on to be a part of the movie, she recently revealed that she requested Rhea Kapoor, who is one of the producers of Veere Di Wedding, to replace her because she got pregnant with Taimur soon after signing the film.

"I got pregnant after signing the film, so I told Rhea (producer Rhea Kapoor) about it and that they need to take someone else. As a producer, she stood by me. She decided to change the character to be pregnant. But then I told them that I can't do this. However, it was Rhea's conviction because she said, 'Let's just wait for some time'," she told IANS.

Veere Di Wedding releases on June 1.