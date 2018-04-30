Actress Kareena Kapoor Khan is all set for the release of her upcoming film Veere Di Wedding, which also stars Sonam Kapoor, Swara Bhaskar, and Shikha Talsania.

The film is directed by Shashanka Gosh and its trailer was recently launched, and has received an amazing response from the audience. Looking at the trailer, the film seems to be an Indian chick flick, a story of four girlfriends dealing with different problems in their lives.

Kareena Kapoor's perfectly shaped body has always been the talk of the town and after giving birth to her son Taimur, Kareena is back into shape again.

A still from Veere Di Wedding has gone viral on the internet. The picture shows Kareena flaunting her perfect body in a green crop top and a brown jacket. The actress looks absolutely stunning and attractive.

According to the reports by Hindustan Times, Kareena Kapoor Khan loved the script as soon as she read it. Talking about her getting back to work after her pregnancy, Kareena was quoted saying, "I'm very lucky to have a husband who is so understanding. It's Saif Ali Khan who kind of pushed me to hit the gym and work and set an example for a lot of mothers."

@vdwthefilm ❤❤❤ A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@therealkareenakapoor) on Apr 29, 2018 at 9:30am PDT

In Veere Di Wedding, Kareena plays the role of Kalindi, who is getting married and has to deal with all the conditions and emotional baggages that come with a traditional Indian wedding. Her friends help her and support her through the drama and what happens next will be revealed once we watch the film. The film has been shot across Delhi, Mumbai and Phuket. The film has a song that features the famous rapper Badshah and the song is choreographed by Farah Khan. The film releases June 1, 2018.