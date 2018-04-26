Kareena Kapoor Khan's appearance in Veere Di Wedding trailer looked impressive, but apart from her chic avatar in the movie, the actress is being talked-about for her fabulous abs.

Kareena wore a blue blazer along with a tube-top underneath. She flaunted her perfect abs at the trailer launch event of Veere Di Wedding on Wednesday.

The actress stood out from her co-stars with her stylish look. However, it's her stunning abs that grabbed most attention among her fans. The trailer launch was also attended by other three lead stars – Sonam Kapoor, Swara Bhaskar and Shikha Talsania.

Several fans are praising the Veere Di Wedding trailer, while others are going gaga over Bebo's toned body. It's really impressive to see Kareena being able to attain such a fit physique and abs after becoming a mother. Her fans just can't get over Kareena's brilliant transformation after her delivery.

However, it's definitely not easy to attain such a toned body, and Kareena had to maintain a strict routine of proper diet and exercise. The 37-year-old actress' fitness trainer, Namrata Purohit revealed Kareena's gym routine that enabled her to get the stunning look.

In a recent interview with Vogue, Purohit said that the Veere Di Wedding actress takes up pilates at least 3-4 times a week for upto 45 minutes sessions. The trainer said that although sometimes the exercises gets very tough, Kareena always tries to push her limits willingly.

"She (Kareena) walks into sessions all pumped up and announces, 'Okay Namrata, kill me.' The best thing about working out with her is that she gives it her all. Sometimes, I catch her looking at me with a 'Why are you doing this to me' face, but I know, and she knows, that she loves doing this. She is always game for trying new things and has the most fun with new exercises," Purohit told the magazine.

The trainer further said that due importance is given to proper diet that would ensure enough nutrition to her body.

