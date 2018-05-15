Swara Bhasker will be out of action for a certain period of time as she has been diagnosed with a severe case of a slipped disc. She might probably miss out on promoting her upcoming Veere Di Wedding as doctors have strictly advised her bed rest for the next 10 days.

When contacted, the actress said that she woke up on May 10 to a severe pain in the back and was unable to move.

"It's the heavy lehengas and months of nonstop work that got me to this. The last few months have been extremely hectic with shoots, work commitments and also my brother's wedding. I woke up on 10th morning only to realise that I just couldn't move. The pain was excruciating," Swara told Filmfare.

Swara has been keeping quite busy for the past few days. She started shooting for a new web series Rasbhari soon after she wrapped the Veere Di Wedding schedule. Later, she also attended Sonam Kapoor's wedding on May 7 and 8 where she was seen celebrating the occasion with great enthusiasm.

She added that if she don't follow the doctors advice, she might end up getting bed-ridden for the next 2 months.

"The doctors have advised me to take complete bed rest at least for the next ten days. They said, if I don't do that and if I don't take care of this situation, I will have to be resting for 2 whole months," she said.

She further added, "This is a timely wake-up call for me. For not giving myself that much-required comfort and time during hectic work schedules for months on end. It is so embarrassing to go through a medical condition that is usually associated with old age."

We wish Swara a speedy recovery.