After a video went viral of a suspicious man who refused from going through the security check at a metro station in Bengaluru, a middle-aged man approached the city police with a complaint of his photo being circulated as the suspect.

A 49-year-old Riyaz Ahmed approached the Upparpet police station with a formal complaint of defamation that his photo was being circulated in the local news channels and social media alleging him to be a terrorist/suspicious man from the metro.

According to the police, Riyaz is a watch mechanic, who runs a pushcart watch shop at the Majestic subway. He is a resident of Gangondanahalli in Nayandahalli and a daily commuter of the metro.

He told the police that on Monday evening, he had gone to the metro station to return home and after the alarm went off, the security asked him to remove his kurta. Feeling uncomfortable about doing so in front of the public, he left the station to go by bus without knowing what awaited him.

However, the Bengaluru police are on the lookout for another suspicious man who had entered the station from the East Gate and had spoken to a woman seeking help to "carry out a job" for any amount. The police said three teams are trying to trace him, and the two were separate CCTV footage, reports Deccan Herald.

Senior police officials have confirmed that Riyaz is innocent and there is nothing suspicious about him. Riyaz has also filed a case against the television channels for defaming his image by portraying him as a terror suspect.

After the incident, the public transport centres have been put on high alert warning of any terrible incidents. The Metro staff has been instructed to strictly monitor the situations at the station.