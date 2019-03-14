A 21-year-old suspected drug peddler was kidnapped and murdered by members of a rival gang in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala, on Tuesday. The police detained two suspects on Wednesday.

Anandhu Gireesh was reportedly kidnapped by two men during a temple festival in Konchiravilla, reports Deccan Chronicle. His body was found in an empty plot near the Government Polytechnic for Women near Karamana.

The police have identified the suspects as Balu (19) and Roshan (21). According to The News Minute, Balu and Roshan are from Neeramankara.

Reports suggest that Anandhu's death was the result of a clash between two gangs. He was said to be the leader of one of the gangs. The gangs clashed during the Konchiravila temple festival on Tuesday which ended with Anandhu being kidnapped and eventually murdered.

Some of Anandhu's friends had received a phone call from his phone informing them about his abduction. The call was then cut and the mobile phone was switched off. On Wednesday morning, Anandhu's body was found severed veins on his hands.

The police reckon that he was left to die bleeding. His body was also found in a location frequented by drug peddlers and addicts.

Sanjay Kumar Garud, the Thiruvananthapuram City Police Commissioner, told Asianet News that multiple injuries were found on Anandhu's body.