A few days back, several top BJP leaders had revealed that they were planning to rope in Superstar Mohanlal to contest in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. However, Mohanlal soon made it clear that he is not interested to join politics. The 'Odiyan' actor has said that politics is not his cup of tea, and added that he wishes to be remembered as an actor.

After Mohanlal's refusal to BJP's offer, top leaders are now trying to convince Suresh Gopi to contest the elections. It should be noted that Suresh Gopi is a Rajya Sabha MP of BJP. The actor has a positive image among the Kerala public due to his philanthropic works.

Even though the top brass BJP and RSS leaders have already talked to Suresh Gopi, the actor has not given a positive nod to their request. If Suresh Gopi denies the offer to contest from Thiruvananthapuram constituency, then the BJP leadership will ask either PS Sreedharan Pillar or Kummanam Rajasekharan to contest the elections.

Kummanam Rajasekharan is currently serving as the Mizoram governor, and it is still unclear whether he will agree to contest for Lok Sabha.

Meanwhile, Congress sources have revealed that Lok Sabha MP Shashi Tharoor will contest from the Thiruvananthapuram constituency. Tharoor has a strong influence among the voters in Thiruvananthapuram and Congress is not ready to take a chance by naming another candidate.

The LDF, on the other hand, is also trying to finalise a popular figure for Thiruvananthapuram constituency. If everything goes well, CPI leader Panniyan Raveendran will lock horns with Tharoor, and when BJP too joins the party, the land of Padmanabha will witness a triangular war.