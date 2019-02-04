Mohanlal's possible political entry as a BJP candidate in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections is now the hottest debating point in Kerala. A couple of days back, O Rajagopal and MT Ramesh, two top BJP leaders in the state had revealed that the party is trying to rope in Mohanlal as their candidate for the upcoming elections.

As this news went viral online, Vimal Kumar, the spokesperson of Mohanlal Fans Association, revealed that the star will face huge protests in the state if he decides to participate in the election.

Now, in a recent interview to The Times of India, Mohanlal has clarified his stand and made it clear that politics is not his playground. During the talk, Mohanlal also added that he wishes to continue as an actor. He even went ahead and stated that he does not have much knowledge about contemporary politics.

The 'Odiyan' star revealed that while acting in political movies, he is giving importance only to the character, and is not endorsing any political parties.

The comments made by Mohanlal is now receiving a positive response from a majority of his fans in Kerala. As per his fans, Mohanlal is a public asset in Kerala, and if he starts endorsing any political parties, it may even ruin the Superstar's career. Several social media users are also lauding Mohanlal for taking such a bold decision amid pressure from top BJP leaders.

In the acting front, Mohanlal is busy with the filming of his new movie 'Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham'. The film is directed by acclaimed filmmaker Priyadarshan. Apart from Mohanlal, 'Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham' also stars Sunil Shetty, Arjun Sarja, Pranav Mohanlal and Kalyani Priyadarshan.

Mohanlal's upcoming movie to hit theatres is 'Lucifer' which marks the directorial debut of Prithviraj Sukumaran. Interestingly, Mohanlal is playing the role of a crooked politician named Stephen Nedumpally in this film.