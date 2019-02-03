Amid speculations regarding Mohanlal's possible political entry as a BJP candidate in the upcoming Lok Sabha election, Vimal Kumar, leader of one of the top Mohanlal's fans association has warned that the state will witness severe protests if the actor decides to contest in the poll.

Vimal Kumar made these remarks while participating in a debate organized by Asianet News on February 2, 2019. During the talk, Vimal Kumar made it clear that it is not good for Mohanlal to affiliate with any political party. Calling Mohanlal the public asset of the nation, Vimal Kumar added that they all love the Superstar as an actor, and they do not want to see him as a politician.

While talking with Asianet News, the fans association leader also cited the examples of several filmstars who failed to perform after winning elections in the state. Vimal Kumar revealed that neither Mukesh MLA nor Innocent MP is doing anything for their constituent assembly. However, he lauded BJP's Rajya Sabha member Suresh Gopi MP for doing commendable things as a parliament member.

"Mohanlal is the real asset to the Kerala society. He is a great actor. The nation has honoured him many times for his commendable performance on screen. It is not great to compel Mohanlal to enter politics. Mohanlal sir has so many films in the pipeline. Let him complete those works. These BJP leaders should initially tell whether they are contesting in the elections. Why they are dragging Mohanlal into the scene," said Vimal Kumar.

As per Vimal Kumar, Mohanlal fans association comprises many people, and they have many political affiliations. Vimal added, "If Mohanlal becomes the candidate for BJP in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, then widespread protests will happen for sure."

On the acting front, Mohanlal is currently awaiting the release of his upcoming movie 'Lucifer' directed by Prithviraj Sukumaran. Interestingly, the actor will be seen playing the role of a right-wing politician named Stephen Nedumpally in this film. The film has Manju Warrier playing the role of the heroine while the supporting cast includes Tovino Thomas, Kalabhavan Shajon and Bollywood star Vivek Oberoi.

A few days back, several social media users had alleged that Mohanlal was honoured with Padma Bhushan due to his close friendship with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. These people also alleged that Mammootty deserves this honour more, but he was denied the civilian honour due to his political stance.