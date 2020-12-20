Suriya's Soorari Pootru and Dhanush's Asuran were both landmark films in the actors' careers as both the films were widely appreciated by fans and gained popularity from the audience. Now fans of the actors can rejoice as both the films will be screened at the Golden Globe Awards 2021 in Los Angeles.

A New Achievement

Asuran was Dhanush's second outing with Vetrimaaran after Vada Chennai. The film which was released in 2019 was lauded by fans for its story and gripping screenplay, the film was a blockbuster at the box office and went on win a national award.

Vetrimaaran has won four National Film Awards and the recent news that it would be screened under the Indian Panorama section of the International Film Festival of India is likely to excite the fans of Dhanush. The film had Manju Warrier, Pasupathy, and Prakash Raj in key roles.

Suriya's 'Soorarai Pottru', released during the lockdown on Amazon Prime, has also made it to the Golden Globe Awards 2021. Directed by Sudha Kongara, the film is based on the life of Captain Gopinath and was lauded for its heart-wrenching narration and Suriya's excellent performance.

This film was a terrific comeback for the actor who was desperate for a hit and needed a massive hit to get back on track, and he had nailed the role with immense perfection. The film skipped a theatrical release due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and premiered on Amazon Prime Video. Co-starring Aparna Balamurali, Urvashi, Paresh Rawal, Karuna, Kaali Venkat and Vivek Prasanna playing the key roles.



On the work front, Dhanush will be seen next in Atrangi Re, sharing the screen space with Akshay Kumar and Sara Ali Khan, besides his upcoming Hollywood film 'The Gray Man', where he will be seen alongside Chris Evans, Ryan Gosling. The film is set to be directed by Anthony and Joe Russo of 'Avengers: Endgame' fame.

Suriya is working on his next web series titled Navrasa which is helmed by director Gautham Vasudev Menon and will shortly start work on Suriya 40, helmed by Pandiraj and bankrolled by Sun Pictures. He will also be seen in Vadi Vaasal which will be directed by Vetrimaaran.

