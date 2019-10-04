Vetrimaaran and Dhanush, the combo which delivered award-winning films like Aadukalam and Vada Chennai, is united again for Asuran. It is an action thriller, produced by Kalaippuli S Thanu.

Mollywood actress Manju Warrier is making her Tamil debut in Asuran. Prakash Raj, Ammu Abhirami, Balaji Sakthivel, Pasupathy, Aadukalam Naren, Thalaivasai Vijay and others are part of the cast. The movie has GV Prakash Kumar's music, Velraj's cinematography and R Ramar's editing.

Dhanush appears in dual roles of a father and son in Asuran. Manju Warrier will be doing the role of his wife named Pachaiyammal. They belong to the oppressed segment of the society. The story is about the father and the son's fight the opression for their dignity and right to livelihood.

The movie is based on the Tamil novel, Vekkai, penned by Poomani.

The trailer of Asuran has evoked a lot of positive vibes around the film. The success of Dhanush and Vetrimaaran's previous movie has made the viewers pin high hopes on the Tamil flick. Will it live up to the viewers' expectations? Check it out in their words below: