Actor Suriya has made a striking comeback with Soorari Pootru, the film directed by Sudha Kogara was released on November 12 on Amazon Prime and was well-received by fans and critics. After the success, Surya has reportedly started work on his next web series with director Gautham Vasudev Menon.

The actor has got into the skin of the character in the film and has impressed us with his powerful performances. After a series of Unsuccessful films, the actor has finally managed to deliver a blockbuster.

Suriya has kick-started his next with director Gautham Menon

The latest buzz from the industry states that the actor has kick-started his next film with notable director Gautham Menon.

The announcement was made on Twitter by cinematographer P C Sreeram, he has opened up that the actor has started his shoot today on November 17 which will be directed by Gautham Menon for a web series - Navarasa. It will be interesting to see the Suriya GVM combo back on screen, the duo has earlier worked in films such as Kaakha Kaakha and Vaarnam Aayiram.