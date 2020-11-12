Soorarai Pottru, starring actor Suriya Sivakumar has dropped on Amazon Prime Videos, directed by Sudha Kongara. The ensemble cast of the film stars, Aparna Balamurali, Mohan Babu, Paresh Rawal.

What is the film about?

The story is based on the best-selling book Simply Fly, which discusses the life and struggles of Captain Gopinath. Despite being adapted from a book, the film portrays several incidents from the book. Still, it is not a biopic of Captain. The makers have taken numerous cinematic liberties to help elevate the level of interest among the viewers.

Storyline

The film revolves around Nedumaaran Rajangam (Suriya), the son of a school teacher (Poo Ramu) in a Madurai village, who decides to start a low-cost airline that can be aspirational for even the less privileged. But Paresh Goswami (Paresh Rawal), a leader in the aviation industry, tries his best to ensure that this dream doesn't take off.

Fans and critics have lauded Suriya's film Soorarai Pottru and his impeccable performance in the movie.

Check out what netizens have to say:

I usually refrain myself from Sharing SS ! But this character Sundari From #SooraraiPottru completely Stole my heart ! Hats off to @Sudhakongara_of ! Please keep having many more such Strong characters in your future films???? pic.twitter.com/SomEsi0fjN — Pineapple-Pizza (@S_Eashwar) November 12, 2020

Actors setting standards for Co-actors is a healthy thing for d Industry #Suriya did it clean wit #SooraraiPottru Thanks 2 #SudhaKongara for bringing out d BEST from him! Welcome Back Chief ?



"thaa ipo naanum verada" is where the film ends & i see it as a LOUD statement, isn't? pic.twitter.com/hNhvqspHBz — துரைசிங்கம் ? (@Srijesh_Offl) November 12, 2020

Yes you won sir @Suriya_offl

Awesome acting sir

One of the best movies in 2020 #SooraraiPottru must be celebrated in theatres pic.twitter.com/Y5dsIjgKk9 — Yogi Babu (@yogibabu_offl) November 12, 2020

#SooraraiPottru An outstanding performance by @Suriya_offl brother!! Very well etched characters and all played their roles so well. Moved and very motivating. Hats off to director #Sudha Mam & her entire team for the excellent execution! Congratulations and keep flying high.?❤ — ArunVijay (@arunvijayno1) November 12, 2020

Translating the magic on screen, the movie is directed by Sudha Kongara, bankrolled by Guneet Monga's Sikhya Entertainment.

About actor Suriya Shivkumar

After such a long gap, we witness Suriya in rage mode in Soorarai Pottru. His latest films haven't performed well at the box office, and the fans have been waiting for his comeback and looking at his performance in this film hasn't let them down this time.

Walk down memory lane

Suriya is also a well-known producer and a television presenter. The actor made his debut in the Tamil film industry with the 1997 movie, Nerukku Ner. Since then, Suriya has gone on to star in several critically acclaimed as well as commercially successful films like Nandha, Kaakha Kaakha, Peazhagan, Ghajini, Vaaranam Aayiram, Ayan, Singam, Singam II, and Massu Engira Masilamani.

Awards and rewards

The actor also has three Filmfare Awards South and three Tamil Nadu State Film Awards to his kitty. Suriya's primary source of income is through his acting career, brand endorsements as well as his production house.