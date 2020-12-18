Dhanush, the national-award-winning Kollywood actor will be seen next in the Hollywood movie 'The Gray Man', which is being directed by Russo Brothers, who has previously helmed films in the Marvel Cinematic Universe that include Captain America: The Winter Soldier, Captain America: Civil War, Avengers: Infinity War, and Avengers: Endgame.

Apart from Dhanush, The Grey Man also stars Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans, and Ana De Armas in other prominent roles.

The Gray Man: All you need to know

It has been previously reported that The Gray Man is based on Mark Greaney's 2009 novel of the same name. The film is expected to have a direct release on Netflix.

"The movie is a real mano a mano between those two great actors who represent two different versions of the CIA, in what it can be, and what it can do. For those who were fans of Captain America: Winter Soldier, this is us moving into that territory in more of a real-world setting. That's what this movie really means for us," Anthony Russo told Deadline about this upcoming movie.

Dhanush's dream journey from Kollywood to Hollywood

Dhanush's involvement in the movie came as a real surprise, as the actor has never given a clue regarding his upcoming Hollywood outing. However, Dhanush confirmed this news, and issued a satement on Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020.

"Elated to announce that I will be joining the team of Netflix's The Gray Man, starring Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans, directed by Russo Brothers. Looking forward to being part of this wonderful action-packed experience. My sincere thanks to all my dearest fans from all over the world for all the love and support you have been showing me throughout these years," wrote Dhanush in the statement.

The journey of Dhanush from Kollywood to Hollywood is like a cinema, with all commercial ingredients. The actor started his career as a teenage hero in the movie 'Thullavadho Ilamai'. Later, he tried to establish himself as an action hero, and he even bagged the nickname 'Bruce Lee Dhanush'. However, in Kadhal Kondain, his second movie, Dhanush has proved his mettle as a wonderful performer, and he was nominated for the Filmfare best actor award in Tamil.

After acting in a series of commercial potboilers, Dhanush proclaimed himself as an outstanding actor by bagging the national award for his performance in the movie Aadukalam. His performance in three films released in 2018 also received rave reviews across.

In the meantime, Dhanush made his Bollywood debut with the movie Ranjhaana, and later he acted in another B-town film named Shamitabh with Amitabh Bachchan. In 2018, his first Hollywood movie 'The Extraordinary Journey of a Fakir' hit the screens. However, the film received mixed reviews upon its release and performed poorly at the box-office.

As Dhanush is now joining hands with the impeccable filmmaker duo Russo Brothers, audiences are expecting nothing less than a classic action flick that could stay in our memory forever.