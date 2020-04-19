A boy marrying an older woman might be a common sight in West, but it was not a trend in the patriarchal society like in India, a decade or two ago. The only example a layman could remember in 2000s was of cricketer Sachin Tendulkar and Anjali. In this case, she was five years elder to him.

Pathing Breaking Films to Never Heard Love Story

Kollywood, who was known for path-breaking movies, witnessed something never-heard-before kind of a love story in the form of Dhanush and Aishwarya, daughter of Tamil superstar Rajinikanth. There is an age gap of two years between them and it did not stop them from falling in love.

Dhanush Announced Wedding

The couple was all over the gossips columns till Dhanush met the media in 2004 to announce his marriage. He kicked-off the press meet by thanking media for their wedding, but stated that it was not a love marriage.

Not a Love Story

He dreamt of tying the knot before he turned 23 and the media's constant reports led to Rajini and his families to sit together and turn those speculations true. "So, I have to thank the media for my marriage with Aishwarya. I reiterate that ours is not a love marriage," he had told the media.

According to the rumour mills, Rajinikanth's daughter Aishwarya was his sister's class mate. However, when asked about the age difference between them, the actor retorted, "The age factor does not affect me at all."

Wedding

Shortly after that Dhanush tied the knot with Aishwarya on 18 November 2004, a week after his film Dream hit the screens. Unfortunately, the movie failed to garner positive reviews from the critics and audience, eventually bombed at the box office.

However, Dhanush and Aishwarya, who are blessed with two children (Linga and Yatra), are seen as role models by youngsters who are in love as they have proved that age difference is not an issue for a successful relationship.