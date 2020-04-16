Strange but true. Shruti Haasan was linked-up with Dhanush during the making of film directed by his wife Aishwarya, daughter of Tamil superstar Rajinikanth. Rumour mills had gone to the extent of spreading speculations of their alleged affair causing trouble in his paradise.

Shruti-Aishwarya Buddies

Shruti and Aishwarya have been childhood friends and share warm relationship. The latter desperately wanted the former to be part of her debut directorial film 3 and brought her on board despite facing lots of difficulties. In the end, Dhanush's wife was forced to go-through all the unwanted speculations about her hubby and the heroine of her flick.

Reacting to the rumours, Shruti Haasan had said that Dhanush was her good friend and she cannot have a camera in her body to trace her movements so that the world knows the truth. The actress had stated that the "Kolaveri di" hitmaker was her best friend.

Shruti's Response

"I know there are 10,000 rumors. For me, it's a rare connect with someone. Dhanush is an important friend because when nobody thought I could play the part in 3, he stood by me and said I could do it. For anyone in any job, it's important that people have faith in you. I owe him so much. Also we get along well. We have so much to talk about.

He is also a comprehensive artiste. But I'm not going around justifying to people. I'm not going to tell people to put a microchip in my bum and follow me, so that they can know the truth. He is my best friend in the business. He has always helped me artistically. I won't throw that in trash just because people are talking nonsense about us. I've never bothered much about what people say," Shruti Haasan had told Filmfare.

Like in every such rumour, the issue died once the film hit the screens. Dhanush and Aishwarya are happily living together.