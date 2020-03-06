The pair of Anthony and Joe Russo, Barack and Michelle Obama are coming together to produce Netflix's film 'Exit West'.

As per Deadline, Russo's AGBO Production and Obama's Higher Ground Productions along with 'Venom' star Riz Ahmed are coming on board to produce 'Exit West', Pakistani author Mohsin Hamid's bestseller novel with the same name.

Published in 2017, the novel's main themes are migration and refugee problems.

What the novel is about

The novel is about a young couple, Saeed and Nadia, who lives in an unnamed city undergoing civil war and finally have to flee, using a system of magical doors, which lead to different locations around the globe.

The duo faces violence, xenophobia, racism, and more, as they jump from tent cities in Greece to indentured servitude in London, and beyond.

The book was named by The New York Times as one of the 10 Best Books of 2017.

In August 2017, the Russo brothers had purchased the rights to Exit West with the intention of producing the novel into a movie.

The Russo brothers are best known for directing four installments in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Captain America: The Winter Soldier (2014), Captain America: Civil War (2016), Avengers: Infinity War (2018), and Avengers: Endgame (2019).

Among these, Endgame grossed over $2.798 billion worldwide, thus becoming the highest-grossing film of all time.

The Obamas signed a deal on May 22, 2018, to produce docu-series, documentaries and features for Netflix under Higher Ground Productions.

Higher Ground's first film, American Factory, won the Best Documentary Oscar in 2020.

Venom's Riz Ahmed is a British actor and has won an Emmy Award and has received nominations for a Golden Globe and three British Independent Film Awards.