Avengers: Endgame is officially coming this week. Ahead of its official release, Marvel held a special premiere on Monday night and the early reviews are stating that this is the "perfect culmination of the entire Marvel Cinematic Universe."

As we have stated on multiple occasions that Avengers: Endgame is the highly-anticipated superhero movie of all time. Movie ticket sales opened earlier this week and instantly the first weekend was sold out in most of the major cities around the globe.

Marvel held the world premiere of Avengers: Endgame on Monday at the Los Angeles Convention Center and the reactions by movie experts, journalists are pouring in. Movie expert Brandon Davis wrote on his Twitter that he "cried so hard" during the film. As of now, we can only assume at what point he cried — Captain America died saving Pepper Potts or Tony Stark sacrificed himself? Well, we have to wait for a couple of days to find out more.

"#AvengersEndgame is a masterful epic - a true culmination of 22 films that not only concludes the story but expands upon it. You'll learn more about the other movies while this one unfolds. If Infinity War is the brawn, Endgame is the brains. And wow, what an ending!" wrote Fandango managing editor.

#AvengersEndgame is an astonishing, amazing film. I’ve never seen anything like it. This movie is everything I wanted to be and SO much more. Amazing. — Brandon Davis (@BrandonDavisBD) April 23, 2019

"Imagine the best possible version of #AvengersEndgame and somehow the film still surpasses all expectations. I cried 5-6 times. It's the most emotional, most epic, MCU film. A tribute to ten years of this universe and holy shit the great fan service in this movie. Soooo good," write Slash Film's Peter Sciretta.

"So I just saw #AvengersEndgame, and you guys aren't ready for sh**t. All the theorizing didn't prepare you for this. I cried a lot, I flung my hands in the air and screamed out loud. It's incredible. #EndgamePremiereLA #Avengers #Endgame" wrote The Wrap's senior reporter.

"#AvengersEndgame is a fantastic way to close out this 22-film saga. Great action, great dramatic moments, and one helluva way to bring it all home. Truly moving and lots of awesome geek out moments. Make mine Marvel," wrote another critic.

The anticipation is running extremely high and fans from around the world cannot wait to see Avengers: Endgame on April 26.