Avengers: Endgame movie is scheduled to release next week. Ahead of its worldwide premiere, Robert Downey Jr. has talked about the movie's ending and as per him, the last eight minutes of the movie are going to be the best in history of the whole run of them.

If in the years to come we are going to talk about Marvel movies, all of our conversations are going to start by talking about Robert Downey Jr.'s portrayal of Tony Stark aka Iron Man. The acclaimed star has breathed life into this superhero and when he says something about the movie, we believe it with our eyes closed. Earlier this week, he revealed an important detail about the Avengers: Endgame climax.

"The last eight minutes of [Avengers: Endgame] are maybe the best eight minutes in the entire history of the whole run of them, in a way, because everyone's involved," Robert Downey Jr. revealed.

You can check out his candid interview below:

Meanwhile, as we earlier reported that to avoid the movie from getting leaked online, several security measures where installed. For example, Tom Holland, who plays Peter Parker, was not even allowed to have a script. In addition to this, several other stars were only provided the scripts of their own part and had no idea about the fate of other characters. But it is recently revealed that Robert Downey Jr. was the only one who was provided with the full script of Avengers: Endgame movie.

In a recent interview, Endgame directors revealed that Downey Jr. was the only cast member who got a full Avengers: Endgame script, though they believe that even Chris Evans also got to read the full script. But they are only sure about Downey Jr.'s part.

"RDJ was probably the only one to actually read the entire script. I think Benedict [Cumberbatch] got the script that included his scenes only. Maybe [Chris] Evans might have read the script," said Joe Russo.

Avengers: Endgame is probably going to be the last film where we get to see Robert Downey Jr. playing Iron Man onscreen. There are several speculations that Tony Stark won't die but will retire from this life and will be back in future MCU movies. There won't be a single MCU fan who will be against this idea.

Avengers: Endgame is all set to release on April 26.