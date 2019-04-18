Avengers: Endgame is slated to release on April 26 worldwide. The movie will feature Brie Larson's' Captain Marvel teaming up with the Avengers in their battle against Mad Titan Thanos.

In Captain Marvel's origin movie, we learned that Carol Danvers has several powers. She can fly in the sky without an oxygen mask, just like Thor. She can also blast photons from her hands and she single-handedly destroyed several enemies in the feature film.

If Thanos' Infinity Gauntlet is destroyed and the infinity stones have lost some of their power then Thanos is simply an enemy for everyone. That being said, it does not make any sense that Captain Marvel would be the one who will kill Thanos.

For starters, Marvel fans do not have any emotional connection with Captain Marvel. The superhero is actually very inspiring to most of us but we don't have a history with her. On the other hand, superheroes like Tony Stark, Chris Evans, Thor, and others, have already made us laugh and cry in their previous features. We know the ordeal these superheroes faced during their life and it gives them an emotional edge.

Secondly, when you make a superhero indestructible, you lose the human touch to it. Let's talk about DCEU — yes, we enjoy watching Superman flying and shooting laser beams from his eyes but deep down, we always root for Batman because we know that he can die by the hands of the evil. By this, fans can relate with the superhero. Same goes for Tony Stark. In Avengers 3, we got to see Tony getting defeated by the hands of Thanos and it made us worry about the fate of Avengers.

If you simply cannot be defeated then it gives us no drama to enjoy.

Lastly, in Avengers: Infinity War, Tony Stark lost Peter Parker, Steve Rogers lost his best friend Bucky, and so on. These superheroes have several things on the stack when they will head to fight with Thanos in the Endgame movie. Even Carol Danvers have lost Nick Fury and Agent Hill but the connection Nick Fury has with Tony Stark and Steve Rogers is far too emotional to comprehend.

Marvel fans do not have anything against Captain Marvel. It's just that in the upcoming Avengers: Endgame movie, it would be interesting to see Tony Stark fighting Thanos or Captain America destroying Thanos' philosophies.