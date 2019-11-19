Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame movie directors Joe and Anthony Russo have finally broken their silence on The Irishman director Martin Scorsese's comments on Marvel superhero movies.

Martin Scorsese stirred the entertainment world after he linked Marvel superhero movies to "theme park" and called them "not cinema." Following this, a lot of actors and directors from the Marvel Cinematic Universe came forward and put forward their opinion. However, the Russo Brothers were completely off the grid until this week.

The Russo Brothers have come forward and finally defended the superhero movie genres. During an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Joe said that "It isn't the cinema of human beings trying to convey emotional, psychological experiences to another human being. Ultimately, we define cinema as a film that can bring people together to have a shared, emotional experience."

Avengers: Endgame went on to earn a whopping $2.797 billion at the worldwide box-office. The movie has been noted as the highest-grossing movie of all time. While talking about the movie's box-office success and how it resonates with the feelings of the audience, Joey added that their superhero movie had an unprecedented impact on the audience from around the world.

"...nobody owns cinema. We don't own cinema. You don't own cinema. Scorsese doesn't own cinema," added Anthony in the end.

Martin Scorsese's take on Marvel movies

Martin Scorsese, who has directed movies like The Wolf of Wall Street and Departed, gave his honest opinion about Marvel movies. During a press conference, he candidly stated that Marvel movies are not cinema. Scorsese added that "the closest I can think of them, as well made as they are, with actors doing the best they can under the circumstances, is theme parks."

In response to this, Disney's chairman and CEO Bob Iger fired back at Martin Scorsese and stated that he holds him in the highest regard when it comes to the movies he has made in past.

It would be interesting to see how Martin Scorsese will now respond to Avengers movie director Joe and Anthony Russo's statement for saying that he does not own cinema.

After The Irishman, Martin Scorsese will work on a much-awaited movie adaption of Killers of the Flower Moon. Scorsese will again collaborate with Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert De Niro for the said project.