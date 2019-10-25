Marvel Cinematic Universe came under the radar when famous directors like Martin Scorsese and Francis Ford Coppola criticized Marvel movies. In response to this, Disney CEO Bob Iger fired back. Even several actors from MCU are also coming together and responding to all the criticism their superhero movies are currently facing.

What Martin Scorsese said?

Acclaimed movie director Martin Scorsese is famous for bringing the reality of life onto the silver screen. That being said, he has also made an adventure movie title Hugo, which tells a story about a boy living alone in the Gare Montparnasse railway station in Paris in the early 1930s. So, what Martin said that stirred the entertainment world?

During the press event for The Irishman, Martin Scorsese gave his opinion about Marvel movies. He stated that as per him, Marvel movies are not cinema. "Honestly, the closest I can think of them, as well made as they are, with actors doing the best they can under the circumstances, is theme parks." In addition to this, Scorsese later stated that we should not be invaded by Marvel movies as the world need cinemas to step up and show films that have a narrative structure into it.

What Francis Ford Coppola said?

After Martin Scorsese's statements about Marvel movies went viral, The Godfather movie director Francis Ford Coppola moved the notion further by calling Marvel movies "despicable." Coppola talked about Martin Scorsese's statement and added that Martin is right when he says that these movies are not cinema because, in the end, we expect to learn something from the cinema. "Martin was kind when he said it's not cinema. He didn't say it's despicable, which I just say it is."

Disney's Bog Iger on Martin Scorsese and Francis Ford Coppola's statement against Marvel movies:

Following Martin Scorsese and Francis Ford Coppola's statements, several cast and crew from Marvel Cinematic Universe came forward and gave their own opinions. Guardians of the Galaxy movie director James Gunn shared a heartfelt post on social media and compared how superheroes are today's gangsters-cowboys-outer space adventures and even stated that not everyone will be able to appreciate them and that is completely fine.

However, Disney's chairman and CEO Bob Iger fired back at Martin Scorsese and Francis Ford Coppola's recent remark on Marvel movies, via FastCompany. "Francis Ford Coppola and Martin Scorsese are people I hold in the highest regard in terms of the films they've made, the films I've liked, the films we've all watched," Iger said. But when Francis uses the words 'those films are despicable,' I'd reserve the word 'despicable' for someone who had committed mass murder."