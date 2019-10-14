The Irishman movie director Martin Scorsese has taken yet another dig at Marvel movies. The celebrated movie director said that the super movies are not cinema. This is the second time this month when the Goodfellas movie director has criticised superhero movies.

During the recently held press conference for his upcoming The Irishman, the director stated that superhero movies are not "his thing" and it is for the kind of audience that thinks that those types of movies are actual cinema.

"It's not cinema, it's something else," he further argued. "We shouldn't be invaded by it. We need cinemas to step up and show films that are narrative films."

Earlier this month, Martin Scorsese compared Marvel movies to theme parks and stated that those superhero movies are practically not "cinema" of human beings who are trying to depict the emotional and psychological experiences of another human being.

"That is fine and good for those who enjoy that type of film and, by the way, knowing what goes into them now, I admire what they do. It's not my kind of thing, it simply is not. It's creating another kind of audience that thinks cinema is that," he had said.

Following Martin Scorsese's statement, James Gunn and others related to superhero movies responded.

Samuel L Jackson, who is playing the role of Nick Furry from almost a decade in all the Marvel movies, came forward and stated that he did not pay much attention to all that. As per Jackson, all films are films and everybody does not like Martin Scorsese's films either.

And I’m not saying religious zealotry is the same as not liking my movies, or in the same category. What I’m saying is I’m not fond of people judging things without actually seeing them, whether it’s a movie about Jesus or a genre. — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) October 4, 2019

The Guardians of the Galaxy movie director James Gunn took to Twitter to say that Martin Scorsese is one of his favourite living filmmakers but he was saddened after learning that Scorsese is judging his movies without even seeing them.