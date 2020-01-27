After former US President Barack Obama, now his better half Michelle Obama is a Grammy winner. The former US First Lady Michelle Obama won the top honour for Best Spoken Word Album for the audiobook of her memoir "Becoming" at the Grammy.

It was a hard-fought battle for the Michelle as she had tough nominations in the category like Michael Diamond and Adam Horovitz of the Beastie Boys for "Beastie Boys Book" and John Waters, the director-performer known for his transgressive cult films, for "Mr Know-It-All," the Daily Mail report said.

"Becoming" speaks about Michelle's personal life including several issues like miscarriage, using IVF (in-vitro fertilization) for conceiving and similar such personal stories.

With her win at the musical awards at Los Angeles, the Obama family can now boast of a total three Grammys in the household as former president Obama has already won two awards in the same category for his books, Daily Mail report further added.

When Barack won 2 Grammy awards

Barack has won two Grammy awards for his memoirs 'Dreams from My Father' (2006) and 'The Audacity of Hope' (2008).

She is only the second 'first lady' to win a Grammy after Hilary Clinton who won the award in the same category for her book, 'It Takes a Village' way back in the year 1997 when her husband Bill Clinton was US President.