A couple of days ago, reports were doing the rounds of the internet that Sunil Grover was ready to join The Kapil Sharma Show after a year long battle of words. While the news may have elated the comedians' fan hoping to see Sunil Grover and Kapil Sharma bringing smile on faces together, but unfortunately the reconciliation between the two is not going to happen anytime soon.

Sunil Grover is currently busy filming for Salman Khan's Bharat and will be occupied with the shoot for the next one and a half month atleast. The comedian is also busy planning his dates with Star Plus to wrap up the eight-episode show Kanpur Wale Khuranas which had started airing from December 15. Sunil had confirmed that the show will go off-air soon adding that he had signed the show for 8 weeks only.

When the producer of Kanpur Wale Khuranas, Preeti Simoes, who was allegedly dating Kapil Sharma and also managing his work, said that it will not be possible for Sunil Grover to take The Kapil Sharma Show in the middle of Bharat shoot.

"Sunil is already pre-occupied with the shooting of his film with Salman and Katrina and I don't think taking up any other show in the middle of it will be possible for him. In fact, we need dates from him to wrap up the last chunk of Kanpur Wale Khuranas and he doesn't have time at all. It is getting very difficult for us to get a date from him for the last schedule," Preeti Simoes told The Times Of India.

Sunil Grover, however, is yet to confirm whether he will be willing to come back to The Kapil Sharma Show season 2.

After their mid-air brawl with his friend Kapil Sharma in 2017, Sunil Grover left The Kapil Sharma Show and tied himself with his other work commitments. They even had a nasty war of words on Twitter which hinted of their rivalry. But when a couple of days ago Sunil wished Kapil's mother on her birthday, their fans were relieved that the two have finally come to talking terms and exchaging pleasantries with each other.

While Kapil has always been welcoming towards Sunil to join him and work together, it remains to be seen if Sunil will let down his guard and collaborate with Kapil to spread laughter once again.

The second season of The Kapil Sharma Show, which brings an ensemble cast of host Kapil Sharma and Navjot Singh Sidhu along with Kiku Sharda, Bharti Singh, Krushna Abhishek, Sumona Chakraborty and Chandan Prabhakar, has opened to TRP ratings of 3.4 and has raked in 3.2 over the weekend with a total 8123 impressions, according to the TRP reports of the first week of January released by BARC.