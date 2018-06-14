Comedian Sunil Grover, who tickled the funny bones of the audience with his character of Dr Mashoor Gulati on The Kapil Sharma Show, will be making his comeback to entertain the audience in the famous comic avatar sans his friend-turned-foe Kapil Sharma.

Yes, you heard it right. Sunil Grover will be seen performing on stage as Dr Mashoor Gulati which gave him immense recognition but this time, without Kapil Sharma. With his hilarious acts, which was often supported by Kapil Sharma's wit, Sunil Grover became quite popular among the audience after his yet another popular comic character Gutthi on Comedy Nights With Kapil show.

He will be performing live at the Rajmahal theatre in Bollywood Parks Dubai on Friday, June 29, 2018. The advance booking for the show is already open with tickets for an asking price of 95 AED which is approximately Rs 1,750.

The official Twitter account of Dubai parks and resorts made the show's announcement sharing a poster of Sunil Grover dressed as Dr Mashoor Gulati and his other character from The Kapil Sharma Show as well.

Sunil Grover was recently in news for locking horns with Kapil Sharma on Twitter for allegedly not inviting him to be a part on the latter's new show Family Time With Kapil Sharma, which has now been put on hold due to the comedian's ill health.

After their public brawl on Twitter, Sunil wished for Kapil's good health and said that he should take care of himself. He also wished Kapil to make a comeback soon on the small screen with his new show.

On the work front, Sunil Grover has been chosen to be a part Salman Khan's upcoming film Bharat which is being directed by Ali Abbas Zafar. The movie is slated to release on Eid next year.