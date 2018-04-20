Sunil Grover's web series Dhan Dhana Dhan has been performing well and the comedian is getting a lot more opportunities as well. According to the report by Mumbai Mirror, the comedian has been roped in for Vishal Bharadwaj's upcoming comedy film Chhuriyaan, also starring Sanya Malhotra and TV star Radhika Madan.

According to the reports by The Indian Express, Sunil Grover will be a part the upcoming film Bharat, starring Salman Khan and Priyanka Chopra. The film is set to release on Eid, 2019.

"Sunil Grover will be playing Salman Khan's friend in Bharat, releasing on Eid, 2019. His role is not like how in other films where comedians are used for a couple of comic punches and then they disappear. He has an interesting role in the film." A source revealed to The Indian Express.

Sunil Grover has appeared in a lot of Bollywood films in the past. He played the protagonist in Coffee with D (2017) but it didn't do so well at the box office. Sunil has also worked in films like Ghajini, Heropanti, Gabbar is back, Baaghi and others.

Meanwhile, Bharat has become the talk of the town as Salman and Priyanka will be reuniting after 10 years for this film. Both of them seem quite excited as they welcomed each other on Twitter. The actors had paired up in the past for Mujhse Shaadi Karogi and Salaam-E-Ishq.

Talking about the film, Priyanka told PTI ," I'm looking forward to working with Salman and Ali after a considerable time. I've learnt a lot from them during our previous collaborations and I am excited to see what this one has to offer. I'm also looking forward to working with Atul, Alvira and the entire team. To all my well-wishers who have been patient and supportive, thank you for your constant support and I'll see you at the movies."