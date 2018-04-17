Here's some exciting news for fans of Sunil Grover.

The comedian-actor, who is best known for his on-screen characters of Gutthi (Comedy Nights With Kapil) and Dr. Mashoor Gulati (The Kapil Sharma Show), will play the male lead in Vishal Bharadwaj's next comedy-drama -- Chhuriyaan.

Although Sunil has been part of several films in the past, this is the first time that he will be seen as the lead in a movie.

Chhuriyaan has Dangal actress Sanya Malhotra and television actress Radhika Madan, who rose to popularity with daily soap Mere Aashiqui Tumse Hi, as the female leads. The girls will be seen as sisters at loggerheads after their lives change after they get married.

Interestingly, Sunil, who is currently busy with his show Dhan Dhana Dhan, is not paired opposite the two actresses and the makers are still looking for actors to play their husbands. Popular actor Vijay Raaz has also been roped in to play the actresses' father.

Talking about Sunil, Vishal told Mumbai Mirror that he was surprised to know how big a star Sunil is. "I am very happy to have Sunil Grover and Vijay Raaz as the two unconventional male leads of my film. Sunil plays a crucial and major part and I was surprised to know what a big star he is," he said, adding that "He (Sunil) is a wonderful actor and person. I have noticed that everyone is eager to interact with him and now I am eager to shoot a great part with him too."

Spilling some beans about the film, the National Award-winning filmmaker said: "All the actors are already learning a beautiful Rajasthani dialect for their roles. Since the narrative has a lot of scope for music, I am working on a five six-song album, packed with folklore and Rajasthani flavor. There will also be a very interesting dance number that I am looking forward to filming."