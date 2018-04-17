After reading numerous scripts, Priyanka Chopra has finally given her nod to Ali Abbas Zafar's Bharat. Now that explains Priyanka Chopra's dinner dates with Salman Khan's sister Arpita in Mumbai! After Mujhse Shaadi Karogi (2004), Salaam-e-Ishq (2007) and God Tussi Great Ho (2008), Priyanka Chopra is all set to romance Salman Khan in Bharat.

Confirming the same, the director told Mumbai Mirror, "Bharat is Priyanka's homecoming to Bollywood after having proved herself as a performer in a global TV show, Quantico, and in Hollywood. Bharat is rooted in India and its culture, spans over seven decades and travels across the world."

"Priyanka is the biggest Indian artist globally today and a perfect fit for the film as she brings to the table her incredible talent and international appeal," he added.

Priyanka also confirmed and released a statement saying: "I'm looking forward to working with Salman and Ali after a considerable time. I've learnt a lot from them during our previous collaborations and I am excited to see what this one has to offer. I'm also looking forward to working with Atul, Alvira and the entire team. To all my well-wishers who have been patient and supportive, thank you for your constant support and I'll see you at the movies."

What is the movie about? Ali told the leading tabloid: "Bharat is a mature, subtle love story and her character is the soul of the film. She stands shoulder-to-shoulder with Salman in his journey and is the catalyst who triggers what will be a turning point in the plot."

"That film is just the starting point for ours. Bharat starts in 1947 and ends in 2000. It is the journey of a country and also a person, both of whom go by the name of Bharat. We are very happy to welcome Priyanka to the Bharat family. We couldn't have asked for anyone better to play the role," Atul Agnihotri told Mumbai Mirror.

Co-producer Bhushan Kumar exults, "We are very happy that the best of talents are coming together. It is a beautiful story."

Bharat, an official adaptation of 2014 South Korean film Ode To My Father, will release on Eid 2019. The shoot has begun with Salman Khan.

And it begins “Bharat” @BeingSalmanKhan . A journey of a man and a nation together . Eid 2019 pic.twitter.com/nD05ca2FDE — ali abbas zafar (@aliabbaszafar) April 16, 2018

According to reports, Salman will be seen in 5 looks in the film.