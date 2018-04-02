Salman Khan and director Ali Abbas Zafar are currently on a hunting spree for their upcoming film Bharat's leading lady. There were reports earlier that Priyanka Chopra might come on board and reunite with her Mujhse Shaadi Karogi co-star after 10 long years. However, if the latest reports are to be believed, Katrina Kaif may replace the Baywatch star in the film.

According to a report in Mumbai Mirror, the makers of the film may choose Salman Khan's ex-girlfriend Katrina Kaif over Priyanka Chopra considering their on-screen and off-screen chemistry.

The ex-lovers created magic on screen with their equation in the blockbuster Tiger Zinda Hai, which earned more than Rs 300 crore at the domestic box office. It is also being said that Zafar wants to recreate and cash in on Salman and Katrina's magic on the silver screen in Bharat.

Katrina's name had cropped up earlier as well, but Zafar soon cleared the air on Twitter and said the only cast member locked for Bharat so far was Salman Khan for the titular role.

When the daily tried to get a confirmation from Katrina over the casting, the actress declined to comment on it.

While there is no official confirmation from the film's team, it remains to be seen which actress will be pitted against Salman Khan in the film.

As for Bharat, Zafar earlier told news agency PTI: "It is a very different film from Tiger and Sultan. We are trying to do something new with it. It's too early to talk about it. With Tiger Zinda Hai and Sultan behind me, I'm more nervous for my next one because I know the expectations and anticipations will be really, really high."

Bharat is likely to be an emotional drama and is slated to hit the theatres for Eid 2019.