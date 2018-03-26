Salman Khan is all set to team up with filmmaker Ali Abbas Zafar for the third time for the movie Bharat. While the previous two films – Tiger Zinda Hai and Sultan – were action-packed, Bharat is reportedly quite different.

To be produced by Salman's brother-in-law Atul Agnihotri, Bharat has created a massive buzz. The movie traces the life of a man over 70 years. Salman Khan will sport five looks as his character will be shown to undergo changes in seven decades beginning 1940s.

Bharat has two female leads. While rumor has it that Priyanka Chopra has been roped in as one of them, a Mumbai Mirror report said that the second lead actress is Shraddha Kapoor.

If the report of Shraddha joining the team of Bharat turns out to be true, then this will be the first time Shraddha and Salman will share the screen space.

Salman and Ali's previous two outings have turned out to be box office successes. Both the movies broke several records and became huge hits. Hence, a lot of expectations is riding on the director-actor duo for their ambitious next.

Speaking about the movie, Ali told PTI: "It is a very different film from Tiger and Sultan. We are trying to do something new with it. It's too early to talk about it."

Bharat is reportedly inspired by 2014 Korean film, An Ode To My Father, and will be extensively shot in Delhi, Punjab, Abu Dhabi and Spain.

"'Bharat' is a beautiful story seen through the eyes of Salman's character. Since it spans seven decades, we decided to feature five extremely different looks. Each avatar will reflect the character's transition; reflect on his life and times," Ali had earlier told Mumbai Mirror.