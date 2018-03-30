Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif, who appeared on Neha Dhupia's show BFFs with Vogue and gave us all friendship goals, are not on talking terms, reports suggest.

But when Katrina Kaif uploaded an amazing video of her ad on Instagram, we discovered that Alia Bhatt has liked it! Does this mean that rumors of them 'not being friends' are untrue?

In fact, we believe so too. Reason being, Katrina also wished Alia on her birthday (March 15) on Instagram. Alia Bhatt replied back with kisses.

Meanwhile, the reason cited for their 'not talking' was Ranbir Kapoor and his growing closeness towards Alia Bhatt on Brahmastra sets.

A friend of Katrina told Pinkvilla: "The entire cast and crew have been talking about RK and Alia's closeness while filming Bramhastra. Katrina got to know about it from some common friends who were working on the film. She is upset and would have appreciated had Alia told her about her closeness with Kapoor."

Alia had also told media sometime back, "Katrina (Kaif) is one of my closest friends, so we keep talking about doing a film. It's the same with Deepika (Padukone). It will be amazing to act in a movie with such powerful women. I've made a pact with Kat and DP that we will do films together."

On the professional front, Alia Bhatt has begun shooting for Zoya Akhtar's Gully Boy. Meanwhile, Katrina Kaif is busy with Anand L Rai's Zero and YRF's Thugs of Hindostan.