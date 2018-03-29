Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt's friendship might have hit rock bottom! If reports are to believed, the girls are not on talking terms. Any guesses?

Well, it's Ranbir Kapoor. Remember the reports of two (Alia and Ranbir) getting close on the Brahmastra sets?

A friend of Katrina told Pinkvilla: "The entire cast and crew have been talking about RK and Alia's closeness while filming Bramhastra. Katrina got to know about it from some common friends who were working on the film. She is upset and would have appreciated had Alia told her about her closeness with Kapoor."

Sometime back, according to report on Spotboye.com, a source informed that Ranbir Kapoor's closeness to Alia Bhatt caused the break-up between Katrina and Ranbir. The source revealed that Katrina felt that Ranbir was fond of Alia and went over the top at a party hosted by Imtiaz Ali. And Katrin, in turn, got insecure and hoped that Ayan drops Alia from his superhero project, Brahmastra.

We wonder what will happen to the chic flick Alia Bhatt wanted with Ranbir Kapoor's exes. Bhatt told a publication: "Katrina is one of my closest friends, so we keep talking about doing a film. It's the same with Deepika. It will be amazing to act in a movie with such powerful women. I've made a pact with Kat and DP that we will do films together."

While Alia Bhatt is back in Mumbai and recovering from a shoulder injury, Ranbir Kapoor is currently in London.

Another source told the leading website that Katrina wasn't all that pepped up at Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta's engagement party. Alia Bhatt skipped the party owing to her shoulder injury.

On the professional front, Alia Bhatt will now begin shooting for Zoya Akhtar's Gully Boy, starring Ranveer Singh. Meanwhile, Katrina Kaif is busy with YRF's Thugs of Hindostan and Salman Khan's dance tour 'Dabbang'.