Alia Bhatt, who has mostly been seen in films with single female leads, now wants to work in a multi-heroine movie, and already has two of her favorites in mind — Katrina Kaif and Deepika Padukone.

The Highway actress said she was willing to do a film with multiple heroines, and that it would be fun shooting for such a movie.

"I've never been offered such a movie. I haven't rejected a film because it was a two-heroine outing. Instead, I want to do something which has only women. I think we will have amazing camaraderie and it will be a fun film," DNA quoted Alia as saying.

The young actress further said she keeps talking with Katrina about doing a film together, and feels their trio combination will be amazing.

"Katrina is one of my closest friends, so we keep talking about doing a film. It's the same with Deepika. It will be amazing to act in a movie with such powerful women. I've made a pact with Kat and DP that we will do films together," she said.

While the upcoming Veere Di Wedding is one such chick-flick that will have an ensemble cast of Sonam Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Swara Bhaskar and Shikha Talsania, Alia said that making a film like Dil Chahta Hai with three ladies in the lead would be wonderful.

"For instance, imagine Dil Chahta Hai being remade with three girls today. It would be wonderful. I'm game for a good chick flick," Alia said.

Dil Chahta Hai featured Aamir Khan, Saif Ali Khan and Akshaye Khanna. It is considered one of the best Bollywood comedy dramas based on the concept of friendship.

Alia, who has now become one of the most-sought-after B-Town actresses, was seen in Udta Punjab that also featured Kareena, but they did not share screen space in the film.

Alia has a number of upcoming movies, including Raazi, Gully Boy and Brahmastra.