Despite the strict lockdown measures imposed on Sundays from May 24 in Bengaluru, most of the private vehicles were seen plying on the roads, throughout the day. The Sunday lockdown in Bengaluru was said to be similar to the lockdown 1.0 and lockdown 2.0, where roads will remain barricaded with everything but essential services shut and unnecessary travels penalised.

No cases booked against lawbreakers

But those vehicle owners stopped by the traffic police officials were simply left away with strict warnings. No case against the lawbreakers was reportedly registered under the Disaster Management Act.

In the declaration of the Sunday curfew in the city, Police Commissioner Bhaskar Rao IPS stated that the total lockdown will be in place for the next two Sundays from May 24. As per the new order, full curfew will be in effect between 7 p.m. on Saturday and 7 a.m. on Monday across Bengaluru.

It was also stated that the cops will even seize the vehicles plying on the roads unnecessarily as it did during the first two lockdown phases. The Sunday curfew will be in effect till May 30.

Busy traffic despite the curfew regulations

Most of the people were seen on the roads with their own vehicles and stated the excuse of the Eid-ul-Fitr celebrations that demanded shopping for essential goods. Although, most of the people were found roaming on the roads for petty issues, disregarding the traffic police's barricades that blocked the roads.

A major portion of these travelers who were roaming around the city without a genuine reason was penalised by the cops.

All commercial establishments including MRP outlets for alcohol and clothing stores were asked to shut down its services for the day. Pharmacies, grocery stores, and hospitals along with the restaurants and hotels that can let parcel services were allowed to be open. Taxi and autos, meanwhile, should not ply if not for emergencies, said the authorities.

According to an officer in duty, no one was booked under the Disaster Management Act although the officials had fined those who appeared on the two-wheelers without wearing helmets.

Police Commissioner Bhaskar Rao commended that the Sunday lockdown, like the first phase of the national lockdown, was largely successful. Meanwhile, BBMP Commissioner BH Anil Kumar also said that they do not have any powers to penalise those who defy the lockdown norms.