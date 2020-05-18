Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Monday, May 18, announced new lockdown relaxation rules in the state after holding a meeting with state ministers and top government officers at Vidhana Soudha, the state secretariat in Bengaluru.

Take a look at the new lockdown relaxation rules:

Will operate from 7 am to 7 pm

KSRTC and BMTC buses will run in-state Shops, salons Autorickshaws, cabs and taxis Parks Wedding with 50 guests

To remain shut

Ensure strict lockdown measures in containment zones Malls, dine in restaurants and pubs Every Sunday total lockdown in the state. Only essentials will be allowed

CM Yediyurappa also said that all trains running within the state will be allowed to operate. The Karnataka CM also wants to strengthen home quarantine.

Karnataka issued a fresh set of guidelines for coronavirus lockdown 4.0 till May 31st. The existing set of guidelines will continue till May 19 as the state government was waiting for lockdown 4. 0 guidelines from the Government of India.

Karnataka coronavirus wrap

Meanwhile, Karnataka on Sunday (May 17) extended lockdown in the state for two days until midnight of Tuesday i.e. May 19. Karnataka has recorded 1,147 Covid-19 cases so far and reported 37 deaths. Karnataka became the 12th Indian state to cross the 1,000-case mark on May 15. The state has a recovery rate of 45 per cent as on May 17, with 509 of the 1,147 cases having been discharged to date.