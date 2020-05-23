One of the biggest changes to the lockdown 4.0 restrictions is the imposition of a curfew. Police commissioner Bhaskar Rao revealed on Friday that the total lockdown will be in place for the next two Sundays. This means, full curfew will be in effect between 7 p.m. on Saturday and 7 a.m. on Monday.

The Sunday lockdown in Bengaluru will be similar to the lockdown 1.0 and lockdown 2.0, where roads were barricaded, everything but essential services were shut and unnecessary travels penalised. The cops will even seize any vehicles plying on the roads unnecessarily as it did during the first two lockdown phases. The Sunday curfew will be in effect on May 24 and May 30.

In case you're wondering what's open or closed during the Sunday curfew, here's everything you need to know.

What's NOT ALLOWED during Sunday curfew

All commercial establishments

Liquor shops

Clothing stores

Taxis, autos unless an emergency

Private vehicles

What's ALLOWED during Sunday curfew