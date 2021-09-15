Shilpa Shetty's mother Sunanda Shetty entered the Bigg Boss house to motivate her daughter Shamita Shetty. And ever since her entry, netizens have heaped praises on her.

From calling her aura powerful to calling her a calming personality, social media has been in awe of her. Sunanda Shetty calmed down a crying Shamita and shared a brief update on Shilpa Shetty as well.

Sunanda talks about Shilpa

Sunanda Shetty visited the house flaunting a gorgeous saree and her trademark bindi. She told a crying Shamita, "Shilpa is good, everyone is ok. She misses you a lot and we all are proud of you. She gets her daily updates from me when she is busy with her life. Just be happy and be who you are. Your instincts are so good."

She further consoled Shamita saying, "We missed a lot and I am not crying. You have to be stronger. I've seen you as a simple girl in the house, there was no airs about you. I am strong, you are strong and we have three strong women in our house." Sundanda also approved of Raqesh Bapat and called him a "gentleman".

Shamita's second entry into the house

Ever since Raj Kundra's arrest, all eyes have been on the Shetty – Kundra family. Shamita Shetty was a part of Bigg Boss season 3 as well. However, she had to walk out of the show midway when Shilpa Shetty got married. This is Shamita's second entry into the house and the makers have tried to cash in on the buzz around the family in the real world.

Soon after Kundra's arrest, Shilpa's much-awaited film – Hungama 2 – was released. While the film opened to average reviews, Shamita had extended her support to Shilpa on social media. She had written, "All d best my darling Munki for the release of ur film Hungama after 14 years I know I've put in a lot of effort into this one.. the entire team has !.. love you and with you ALWAYS Uve gone through a lot of ups n downs in life and one thing I know for sure .. Uve emerged stronger!... this too shall pass my darling."