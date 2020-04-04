Shilpa Shetty Kundra and Shamita Shetty are loved and adored stars, who are quite the buzz on social media, even before the coronavirus lockdown happened in India and worldwide. In a throwback video that has gone viral, Shilpa Shetty and Shamita Shetty were seen talking about their choices of men. figures and more.

It's a known fact that the chat show, Koffee With Karan relies mainly on controversies, controversies and controversies, even if they have they have a visually tagged tagline 'Stop Making Sense' in the third season, it is impossible not to dive deeper and watch these celebrities at their most candid self. While some of them are completely honest, others are less brutal with their honesty.

'I mean Shamita, please go beyond that na'

In one of the earlier shows, it was Shamita Shetty and Shilpa Shetty who made their appearances together. During the interaction when Karan Johar asked them if they are competing for single men in their lives, Shilpa Shetty laughed and said, " On that front, we are not competing with each other, because her kind of men and my kid of men are different. For Shamita everything begins and ends with the body, he has to have a good body. I mean Shamita, please go beyond that na."

Shamita instantly defended herself and said, 'Oh that's not true, it's not true." Shilpa laughed and continued, "Shamita look at me and say that."

Shamita Shetty had made her debut in the Yash Raj Film Mohabattein. Some of her recent work includes the web-series Yeh Ke Hua Bro and the 2019 film The Tenant. She was also seen in the series Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 9.

Both the sisters, Shilpa Shetty Kundra and Shamita Shetty keep their fans busy with their digital content on their respective social media handles. Shilpa who is a vivid supporter of fitness often shared her Yoga routine on social media.