Being on lockdown doesn't mean that you have to sit back and watch yourself grow like a potato. Take inspiration from your favourite stars and start working out as much as you can. Bollywood celebrities have been posting their workout videos for their fans ever since the lockdown was announced. From Malaika Arora's hot yoga videos to Katrina Kaif extensive cardio exercises, B-town stars have been sweating out and trying to maintain their physique.

When we talk about fitness in Bollywood, one star that definitely crosses our minds is Shilpa Shetty Kundra. Shilpa has been slaying the big screens with her killer figure for years now. She has been talking about the wellness of the mind and fitness of the body even before these social media platforms became famous. Last year, she even launched a holistic app named, 'Shilpa Shetty - Yoga, Fitness, Exercise & Diet' app for all the fitness freak. Walking in the footsteps of her sister, Shamita Shetty has also been actively focusing on her physique and fitness.

Today, she has shared a video of herself performing an exercise that could help in maintaining abs. She shared the post on Instagram and wrote, "Try these simple ab workout exercises at home @thevinodchanna #workoutmotivation #fitness #fitnessmotivation #instagood #instadaily #instalike." Mohabbatein fame Shamita is also famous for her hilarious tic too videos on social media.

Check out these hilarious videos:

Shamita's career

Even after making her debut under a big banner project like Mohabbatein with Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan along with Uday Chopra, Jimmy Shergil and others, Shamita's filmy career didn't kick-off. Her character of Ishika earned her the 2001 IIFA Award for Star Debut of the Year – Female but after that, her career graph declined.

She has been seen in pivotal roles in movies like Zeher, Cash and Fareb but none of these movies was able to create magic on the box office. She was last seen in a web series called 'Yo Ke Hua Bro', streaming on Viacom 18 digital platform, Voot. It was directed by Suparn Verma, stars actors like Aparshakti Khurana, Gaurav Pandey and Ridhima Pandit.