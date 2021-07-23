Days after Raj Kundra's arrest, Shilpa Shetty has shared an Instagram post. Shilpa had refrained from social media ever since husband and businessman Raj Kundra's arrest in pornography case. The celebrity businessman has been sent to police custody till July 23. Amid all this, Shilpa has finally broken her silence. Shetty has given us a glimpse of her mental state and shared a heart-breaking post.

Shilpa took to her Instagram stories and shared a picture of James Thurber's quote. "We look back in anger at the people who've hurt us, the frustrations we've felt, the bad luck we've endured. We look forward in fear at the possibility that we might lose our job, contract a disease, or suffer the death of a loved one," it read.

The quote further read, "The place we need to be is right here, right now. Not looking anxiously at what has been or what might be, but fully aware of what it is. I take a deep breath, knowing that I'm lucky to be alive. I have survived challenges in the past and will survive challenges in the future. Nothing need distract me from living my life today."

Shilpa given clean chit

Mumbai Police has cleared Shilpa Shetty's name from any wrongdoing in the porn racket. "We have not been able to find any active role (of Shilpa Shetty) yet. We are investigating. We'll appeal to the victims to come forward and contact the Crime Branch Mumbai. We'll take appropriate action," ANI quoted the Joint Commissioner of Mumbai Police, Milind Bharambe saying.

The Mumbai Police arrested Raj Kundra on charges of creating and selling pornographic content through various apps. He has also been called one of the "key conspirators".