Amid Raj Kundra's arrest in an alleged pornography case, an old tweet of his has been gaining attention. Raj Kundra was arrested by the Mumbai Police in an alleged case of pornography on late Monday night. The businessman and Shilpa Shetty's husband was arrested over accusations of creating and selling pornography. The case was filed in February, 2021 and Raj Kundra had even sought anticipatory bail over no wrongdoings. However, it was rejected.

The old tweets

The tweet dates back to March 29, 2012. Raj Kundra had raised some questions over the difference between porn and prostitution. Kundra had tweeted, "OK so here go's Porn Vs Prostitution. Why is it legal to pay someone for sex on camera? How is one different to the other??" (sic) Even though the tweet didn't have much reaction back then, it has caught some attention now.

Police statement

Another tweet of his that's grabbed eyeballs is also related to porn. In May 2012, Kundra had tweeted, "India: Actors are playing cricket, Cricketers are playing politics, Politicians are watching porn and Porn stars are becoming actors....!"

The Mumbai Police has called Kundra a "key conspirator" in the controversy. "We've arrested Mr Raj Kundra in this case on 19/7/21 as he appears to be the key conspirator of this. We have sufficient evidence regarding this," NDTV quotes Mumbai Police commissioner Hemant Nagrale saying.

"We will conduct a probe into the case against Raj Kundra and find out if there is any link between this and pornography cases which we had registered earlier," the report further states an official saying.

Raj Kundra or his team has not released an official statement on the case yet. The statement or any further development would be included in the copy as soon as it comes.