After 12 years, Raj Kundra, husband of Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty has opened up about his previous marital relationship with Kavita Kundra. In an explosive interview with Pinkvilla, Kundra claimed that Shilpa Shetty was not the reason behind his divorce from Kavita Kundra. Raj Kundra apparently opened up about his relationship with Kavita, as he felt that the latter is maligning Shilpa Shetty on the media.

Raj Kundra reveals the story of lust and desire

In the interview, Kundra revealed that Kavita has been repeatedly blaming Shilpa Shetty for the reason for their divorce. Kundra alleged that Kavita herself was the reason behind the divorce, but she was intentionally trying to malign Shilpa Shetty. He also claimed that Kavita had repeatedly created a disruptive atmosphere in his family.

Kundra added that it was Kavita's alleged romantic relationship with his sister's husband that catalyzed their breakup.

"We were living in one house with my mum, dad and my sister and her husband had moved over from India to try and settle in the UK. She grew very close to my ex-brother in law spending more and more time with him especially when I was out on business trips. Many of my family and even my driver would say we sense something fishy between these two and I would never believe it. I gave my ex-wife the benefit of doubt. I did everything I possibly could for both sides of the family because for me my side or her family is family, a principle I still follow today," said Kundra.

When Kavita blamed Shilpa Shetty for shattering her family

An old interview of Kavita Kundra had recently gone viral on the internet, and in the clip, Kavita was seen blaming Shilpa Shetty for spoiling her marital relationship with Raj Kundra.

"While I was trying to put our marriage back together, he was talking constantly about Shilpa, as if it didn't matter what happened to us because he had found someone better, cleverer, and more famous than me. Now he has begun pestering me for a divorce. I asked him if he planned to marry someone else but he avoided the question," said Kavita Kundra.

It was in 2003 that Raj Kundra married Kavita Kundra. However, in 2006, the couple filed for divorce.