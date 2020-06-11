Shilpa Shetty Kundra recently celebrated her 45th birthday with her lovely family and with lots of blessings and hearty wishes from the whole industry.

Surely this 45th birthday was quite memorable for her because she celebrated her birthday first time with her newborn daughter Samisha. The actress had shared some sweet moments on social media that were captured on her special day.

The sizzling beauty Shilpa Shetty and her husband Raj Kundra are known amongst one of the power couples of Bollywood. The duo is no less than a real-life King and Queen with a magnificent sea-facing mansion which is one of the most expensive houses in India.

And so with that being said, today we thought of stepping inside in their ₹24 crores sea-facing mansion which is a true paradise on this planet!

Step Inside Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra' house 'Kinara'

Shilpa Shetty's lavish abode by the Arabian Sea in Juhu is named 'Kinara' and the actress herself has decorated each and every corner of their lavish bungalow. The Bollywood star's home is a traditional blend of glamour and contemporary luxury. In fact, she also has ensured that her happy home is Feng Shui and Vastu-compliant.

Since the actress has a thing for animal prints you would find this personal touch all over the bungalow. Like, the drawing room has all the aesthetic charms of contemporary life, but what makes it stand apart is the Zebra print scattered all around the room.

The actress has successfully added some western sense and contemporary designs in her home with minute decorative details. All the stuff in Shilpa's house had been picked by her and is a collection from all over the world.

Shilpa has designed every detail of her house all by herself

The home has a lot of gold accents, which is in tune with the soothing colours of the other rooms. The larger-than-life horse in the sitting area pays homage to the couple's love for desi decor.

The entrance of their giant bedroom has an antique Tibetan door, that leads to Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra's comfy zone with decorated with white curtains, extremely comfortable beddings, carpet, eye-soothing lights, and a 14-feet high ceiling.

Another soothing and comfortable space in their adobe is none other than their balcony with a breathtaking view of Arabian Sea makes it even more relaxing and an ideal place to watch the sunset while sipping on some coffee or wine.

Talking about her favourite spot the actress revealed, "The one thing that I like about Kinara is the view of the vast sea. You wake up looking at it and you go to sleep listening to the splashing sound of the waves at night. What I don't like about Kinara is that it requires high maintenance. Since it's a big property, it becomes quite difficult to maintain"

Inside pictures of Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra's abode

Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra also have a private bar at home, which reflects their love for cricket. They have cricket bats signed by famous cricketers and paintings that pepper the wall.

They have a huge dining space with a long table that runs through it, perfect for when the couple has guests over for dinner.

Kinara also has a separate corner dedicated for worshipping and since the couple has a lot of faith in Lord Ganesha, the idols of Ganesha can be seen all over the house.

All in all, the elegant beauty is not only a successful actress and a yummy mummy, but also a true interior decorator.

On the professional front, Shilpa Shetty after a big break from the silver screen will return after 13 years with Sabbir Khan's Nikamma.