Bollywood diva Shilpa Shetty Kundra turned 45 on Monday, June 8. This year's birthday is a special one for the gorgeous celebrity for she has her newborn daughter by her side. Besides being a gorgeous actress, producer and businesswoman, Shilpa is known for being a fitness enthusiast.

She believes in living a healthy lifestyle and promotes practising yoga. In fact, not just her, husband Raj Kundra and son Viaan too are inclined towards maintaining a fit body and mind. The beautiful lady often shares pictures and videos of her family exercising together.

Shilpa and Raj make for an adorable couple and the latter never shies away from pampering his wife. Ever since the couple got married, the British-born entrepreneur has been showering Shilpa with expensive gifts. Take a look at some of the expensive gifts that Raj pampered his wife with.

20-carat diamond ring:

The first expensive item gifted to Shilpa by Raj was a 20-carat heart-shaped natural white diamond ring worth Rs 3crore for their engagement. Raj also ensured that his then-bride had the best wedding lehenga worth Rs 50 lakh.

An apartment in Burj Khalifa - world's tallest tower:

Shilpa received the most expensive wedding anniversary gift ever in Bollywood's history - an apartment on the 19th floor of the tallest tower in the world—The Burj Khalifa, Dubai. But in 2016, she sold off the property as it was too small for the family. "We got rid of it because it was too small for us. We just had a small apartment here, and we realised that with Vivaan (her son), we come with an entourage. And, there is no place for the entourage! And, none of the windows can be opened," she had said in an interview.

7-bedroom villa in UK:

Another exotic property that Raj bought for his wife is the lavish seven-bedroom property called 'Raj Mahal' in Weybridge, Surrey. The couple often flies off to UK for their holidays and perhaps that was the reason behind Raj buying a house in UK.

Luxurious flat in Noida:

In 2012, Raj also gifted Shilpa a luxurious flat spreading over 3000 sq. ft. in a building called 'Supernova' in Noida. Supernova is the tallest building in India, at 80 storeys.

Sea-facing villa in Mumbai:

Apparently, Shilpa always dreamt of a sea-facing villa in Mumbai and hubby dearest fulfilled it by buying one in the city where the family spends most of their time. The sea-facing villa in Mumbai is called, 'Kinara'.

Luxury cars:

Coming to automobiles, the 44-year-old businessman has gifted Shilpa many luxury cars including BMW Z4 but it was the Shilpa's blue Lamborghini that broke the internet. Even before the luxury car was launched in India, the Kundras had it in their home.