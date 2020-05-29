Bollywood's most eligible bachelor Salman Khan has had a colourful love life. While he was linked up with many B-town beauties right from Sangeeta Bijlani to Katrina Kaif, Salman also had his own share of secret or we may say rumoured love affairs that the actor never came out in open to talk about. And here is one such rumoured love affair of Salman Khan with Shilpa Shetty.

Salman and Shilpa worked together in a couple of movies like Auzaar (1997) Garv: Pride & Honour (2004), Phir Milenge (2004), Shaadi Karke Phas Gaya Yaar (2006).

Like most of his hidden relationships, Salman never spoke about his affair with Shilpa but when Shilpa was asked to comment on the same she rubbished the rumors of any budding romance between the two. In an interview with Deccan Chronicle, Shilpa said, "We didn't go out on a date as such. In those days, actors shared a great camaraderie. Salman is a very humble, loving, and grounded human being."

"I remember, he would come to my house even at midnight sometimes, and by that time I'd already be asleep. Then Salman and my dad would sit down and drink a few pegs together. I remember, when my dad passed away, Salman came home, went straight to the bar table, laid his head down on it, and cried," she added.

Shilpa on her first date with Raj Kundra

Talking about how she went on her first date with husband Raj Kundra, she said, "Mr. Kundra had a few things of mine, and he flew all the way from London to Mumbai to give them to me. On the first day, he sent me a colorful bag, and the next day, he sent me another bag."

However, Shilpa wasn't impressed. "I immediately picked up the phone and made it clear to him that nothing could happen between us as I was not interested in shifting base from Mumbai to London," she said.

But then, she added, "At that point, I was planning to settle down, and he told me that he was planning to settle down as well. He gave me his Mumbai address and asked me to meet him. That's how I ended up going on my first date with Mr. Kundra."

Cut to present

Shilpa is happily married to Raj Kundra and is a mother of son Viaan and daughter Samisha while Salman, as we all know, is still single.