While the whole country is under lockdown due to the Coronavirus outbreak, Bollywood celebs are enjoying their self-quarantine zone by doing different activities to pass their time and providing a glimpse from their daily chores.

Shilpa Shetty too has joined the entertainment army since she posted a video on social media wherein the actress can be seen enjoying a Vanilla Meringue cake made by her hubby Raj Kundra.

On Sunday morning, the Kundra family had a feast and the cause of celebration was their newborn baby Samisha who recently turned 40 days old. But since the whole nation is under lockdown due to Coronavirus, the family could not order a cake to mark the celebration and hence Samisha's father turned into a chef and decided to bake one himself.

Raj Kundra bakes a cake for Shilpa Shetty and kids

Yes, you read that right, the renowned businessman Raj Kundra knows how to bake a cake and in fact, he seems to be very good at it. This, according to Shilpa herself, who uploaded a video of enjoying the delicious cake baked by her husband.

Sharing the news on Instagram, renowned actress wrote, "Every day seems like a Sunday, but I only binge on the REAL Sunday. This one is special. Samisha Shetty Kundra completes 40 days and celebration calls for cake. But since all the shops were closed, Raj Kudra decided to make a Vanilla Meringue cake. The sponge was made by me and Viaan ate a slice of the cake before the meringue came on, hence it looks incomplete. But the whole process made the celebration completely worthwhile. Heartfelt Gratitude to Raj for being the most caring, loveable, and the best husband and father in the world."

Shilpa Shetty and her love for food

Although, Shilpa is very conscious about her fitness but who cares when your husband bakes a cake for the family. The 44-year old actress also gave a message to her fans, by asking them to stay healthy and enjoy this free time when all are locked down in their respective homes.

Shilpa Shetty is a for renowned her cooking skills as well, she even has a YouTube channel that goes by her own name.

Recently, she herself baked a heart-shaped cake with her son Viaan Kundra for hubby Raj. It was a heart-shaped chocolate cake with coconut sugar, gluten-free. The actress also shared the video of her baking the cake on her Instagram handle.