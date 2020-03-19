Amidst coronavirus scare, everyone is lockdown and self-isolation. What do the actors do when they are ought to maintain the much-required social distance. Actors are seen making TikTok videos and teasing their fans with quirkiest videos ever.

Recently Shilpa Shetty's husband Raj Kundra joined the famous video sharing platform and in limited spam of one-month Raj garnered over 1 million followers. To celebrate it he shared a funny video on Instagram, to celebrate his victory.

But at the end wifey Shilpa Shetty slaps him but why?

"Aukaat mei raho, mere pati ho'

The video begins with comedians Kapil Sharma and Chandan Prabhakar talking about Raj Kundra getting 1 million followers on TikTok in a period of three months. We then see several people including some celebs reiterating the same fact. At the end of the video, Raj Kundra stands to bask in glory when his wife, Shilpa Shetty, enters the frame. She slaps her husband Raj in a playful manner and says "Aukaat mei raho, mere pati ho." The actress then hugs him while smiling and says, "lekin ho tum one in a million, congratulations."

Awww so much of love!

Sharing the video on Instagram, Raj Kundra wrote, "Thank you, everyone, for the love and appreciation 1 million followers on Tik Tok in 3 months Kaisey?? it's been fun! @theshilpashetty"

On the personal front, Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra welcomed little angel Samisha Shetty Kundea via surrogacy last month. She announced the news on her Instagram handle which reads, "Our prayers have been answered with a miracle. With gratitude in our hearts, we are thrilled to announce the arrival of our little Angel. Samisha Shetty Kundra. Born on 15th February 2020 Junior SSK in the house."

A few days ago Shilpa gave us a glimpse of her daughter Samisha's picture on Instagram.

On the work front, Shilpa is making her comeback to films after a gap of 13 years with Sabbir Khan's "Nikamma". The film stars Abhimanyu Dassani and YouTube sensation Shirley Setia. It is set to release in June this year.