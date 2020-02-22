Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra are proud parents, once again. Shilpa took to the social media yesterday to announce the arrival of their 'Goddess' through surrogacy. Shilpa and Raj had tied-the-knot in 2009 and had their son Viaan Raj The couple has revealed that they opted for surrogacy to welcome their new bundle-of-joy into the world.

"We had been trying for a second child for five years. I had signed Nikamma and had committed my dates to Hungama when I got the news that in February, we were going to be parents again. We cleared our work schedules for the whole month," Shilpa Shetty told Mumbai Mirror about being prepared for this day.

Shilpa also thanked her team and revealed how they helped her manage and finish all the professional commitments so that she could be with the child upon arrival. "They helped me complete most of my work before I took the long break in February," she told the publication. "I came up with it when I was 21. I had always prayed for a daughter," she added.

'Our prayers have been answered with a miracle'

"Our prayers have been answered with a miracle. With gratitude in our hearts, we are thrilled to announce the arrival of our little Angel. Samisha Shetty Kundra. Born on 15th February 2020 Junior SSK in the house," Shilpa mentioned on twitter.

Rangoli's dig at Shilpa

Kangana Ranaut's sister Rangoli Chandel is known for speaking her mind and in doing so, often rubbing the celebs the wrong way. Rangoli's latest tweet seems to be a sly dig at Shilpa's surrogacy. "I have a baby I want another one my husband and I decided to adopt, I want to encourage couples to adopt than to go for surrogates, to each his own but let's try and give homes to those also who are already in this world and longing for parents," Rangoli tweeted.

"My sister has inspired us to do this, Ajay and I have done all the formalities hopefully in a few months our baby girl will be with us, Kangana as named her Ganga. so fortunate to be able to give a home to a child," she added.