It's Mahashivratri today and the festival just got auspicious a little more as Shilpa Shetty Kundra and Raj Kundra announced the arrival of their baby girl. Yes, it's shocking and how!

"Our prayers have been answered with a miracle. With gratitude in our hearts, we are thrilled to announce the arrival of our little Angel. Samisha Shetty Kundra. Born on 15th February 2020 Junior SSK in the house," Shilpa mentioned on twitter.

She shared a glimpse of her baby girl with a heartfelt post on Instagram.

Born: February 15, 2020

Please bestow our angel with all your love and blessings??❤

Ecstatic parents:

Ecstatic parents:

Raj and Shilpa Shetty Kundra

Shilpa and Raj got married in November 2009 and welcomed their first child together, son Viaan, in May 2012.

On the work front, Shilpa is making her comeback to films after a gap of 13 years with Sabbir Khan's Nikamma. The film stars Abhimanyu Dassani and YouTube sensation Shirley Setia. It is set to release in June this year. She will also be seen in Priyadarshan''s Hungama 2 alongside Paresh Rawal, Meezan Jafferi and south actor Pranitha Subhash.

Other actors who became proud parents via surrogacy

Ekta Kapoor is mother to Ravie Kapoor, Tushaar Kapoor's is happy doing with his daddy duties for Lakshya.





Karan Johar's Roohi and Yash turned 3 and we must say Karan's kids have are the epitome of cuteness!

SRK and Gauri's third child, AbRam, was born through surrogacy in May 2013. Gauri, a mother of two, had been trying unsuccessfully for two years to have another baby.

Congratulations to the couple!